Running back James White announced his retirement a week ago and the Patriots formally removed him from the active roster on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that White has been placed on the reserve/retired list. The move allows the team to hold onto White’s contract rights in the event he wants to come back, but there’s been no sign that’s a possibility.

New England filled the open roster spot by signing tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

Wydermyer was undrafted out of Texas A&M this year and he signed with the Bills in May. He played six offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in their first preseason game, but got waived the next day.

Patriots put James White on reserve/retired, sign Jalen Wydermyer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk