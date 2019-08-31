Patriots put Hjalte Froholdt, Derek Rivers on injured reserve

Many of the moves made by the Patriots on Saturday were reported well in advance of official word from the team, including the releases of wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Center David Andrews‘s trip to injured reserve also hit the news and he’ll be joined on that list by fourth-round offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, defensive back Malik Gant and defensive lineman Derek Rivers. It’s the second trip to injured reserve in three years for Rivers, who appeared in six games last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In addition, New England also placed offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste on the reserve/non-football injury list and wide receiver Cameron Meredith on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Patriots released Hoyer, Thomas, centerJames Ferentz and defensive tackle David Parry. They also traded cornerback Keion Crossen to the Texans.

They waived tight end Stephen Anderson, fullback Andrew Beck, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, running back Nick Brossette, tackle Cole Croston, wide receiver Ryan Davis, center Tyler Gauthier, linebacker Terez Hall, defensive end Trent Harris, safety A.J. Howard, tackle Martez Ivey, fullback Jakob Johnson, defensive end Ufomba Kamalu, tackle Cedrick Lang, linebacker Calvin Munson, wide receiver Damoun Patterson, linebacker Christian Sam, tight end Eric Saubert, tackle Dan Skipper, tackle Tyree St. Louis, defensive tackle Nick Thurman, defensive back Ken Webster and linebacker Scooby Wright to complete the trip to a 53-man roster.