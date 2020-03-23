Patriots season-ticket holders originally had a deadline of March 31 to send in their payments for their 2020 seats, but that has been pushed back as more pressing economic concerns have come as part of the shutdowns associated with the COVID-19 situation.

In a letter to season-ticket holders, which was obtained by the Boston Globe, the team announced that the deadline will now be June 30.

“We thank you for your continued support of the New England Patriots and we look forward to the time when we can welcome you back to Gillette Stadium to cheer on our team — together. Our thoughts and well wishes are with you in the days to come,” the letter said.

The Titans and Giants have also pushed back dates for full payments and/or installments on a payment plan in recent days. SNY reported that the Jets are expected to send a letter soon to their customers informing them of their own plans to push back payments.

Patriots push season ticket payment deadline to June 30 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk