Should Patriots pursue Jameis Winston? This stat gives clear answer

Tom Brady's decision to leave the New England Patriots and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency has left Jameis Winston without a job.

Winston was selected No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he was the team's starting quarterback for most of the last five seasons. The 26-year-old veteran did put up plenty of nice stats with the Bucs, and in 2019 he led the league with 5,109 passing yards and ranked second with 33 passing touchdowns.

Unfortunately for the Bucs and Winston, he also threw a league-high 30 interceptions -- nine more than any other player. Making matters worse for Tampa Bay was a good chunk of those interceptions came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Here's a look at a stat comparison between Brady and Winston in the fourth quarter and overtime during the 2019 season.

The Patriots currently have three quarterbacks on their roster -- Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler. You could argue Winston is a better option than all three of those quarterbacks, but it's hard to look past his awful decision-making when throwing the football. It's bad enough to throw 30-plus interceptions in a single season -- a feat that, before Winston in 2019, hadn't been seen since Vinny Testaverde in 1988 -- but it's even worse to tally 13 of them in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Buccaneers lost six games last season by one touchdown or less. They easily could've contended for a playoff spot in the NFC if Winston took better care of the football late in games.

The Patriots throughout Brady's career consistently won the turnover battle, and he had a lot to do with that success. Winston would be a steep decline in that regard, and it's one of several reasons why targeting him in free agency makes little sense for the Patriots.

