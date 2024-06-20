Patriots punter Bryce Baringer qualifies for state amateur

Before he reports to training camp on July 23, New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer will play for a championship in a different sport.

Baringer shot 1-under 69 Tuesday at Stockbridge Golf Club to earn medalist honors and qualify for the Massachusetts State Amateur, which will be contested July 8-12 at Framingham Country Club.

“I tried qualifying a few times back when I was at home living in Michigan and never made it through,” Baringer told Patriots.com. “I thought it might be worth another shot. … I found out that the Massachusetts Amateur is not too far away in Framingham and that it was still during our break. It's just a good time for me to be able to just stay competitive, and I had full support from everybody.”

Baringer carded five birdies, including a 25-footer at the par-4 18th hole that pushed him a shot clear of second-place Aaron Nackoul. Baringer ended up four shots ahead of the alternate positions at 3 over.

As a rookie out of Michigan State, Baringer led the NFL in punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 38, two more than Thomas Morstead of the New York Jets.

Baringer was introduced to golf by his dad, Bruce, who gave up his chance of playing college golf at Florida to take care of his ill father, according to Patriots.com. Baringer played high-school golf at Notre Dame Prep as well. Last Sunday, Baringer surprised his dad by flying to Michigan to play a Father's Day tournament with him.

"He was pumped for me, and obviously it's cool for us because I know how important golf is to him," Baringer added. "Just to be able to make him proud, not just on the football field, but in a sport he so deeply cares about was cool for me."

Past champions of the Massachusetts Amateur include defending champion and Vanderbilt incoming freshman Ryan Downes, Michael Thorbjornsen (2021), Matt Parziale (2017), Rob Oppenheim (2002), James Driscoll (1996, 1998), Fran Quinn Jr. (1986), Joe Carr (1962) and Francis Ouimet (six times, last in 1925).