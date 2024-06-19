Patriots punter Bryce Baringer qualifies for Massachusetts Amateur Championship

New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer is sharp with his hands as well as his kicking leg.

Baringer decided to try and make the Massachusetts Amateur Golf Championship next month and wound up shooting a 69 on Tuesday, good for first place and a spot in the big event.

“I tried qualifying a few times back when I was at home living in Michigan and never made it through,” Baringer told Patriots.com over the phone while making the drive back. “I thought it might be worth another shot — it might be cool. I found out that the Massachusetts Amateur Championship is not too far away in Framingham and that it was still during our break. It’s just a good time for me to be able just stay competitive, and I had full support from everybody. It was really cool.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mass Golf (@playmassgolf)

New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer figured he’d drive out to the Berkshires and take a swing at the Mass. Amateur Qualifying round taking place there yesterday. He ended up shooting a 69 to come in first place and make the cut for the Mass. Amateur Championship in July,… pic.twitter.com/otX5kJ6blm — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) June 19, 2024

The round was played in temperatures that soared into the 90s. Baringer’s 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole proved the difference.

“I was even par going into 17, and in my head I just knew if I get out of 17 and 18 with two pars I’ll be in good shape,” said Baringer, a sixth-round pick from Michigan State in 2023. “I parred 17 and made a birdie to finish out on 18. I shot a 69. One under, so it was good.”

How does golf play into the punter’s life?

“I almost use it as a tool. Right now, we’re on our break before training camp. For me, being able to do these types of events helps me keep my juices flowing,” he told MassGolf.com. “Being able to compete with myself and try to put my foot forward, no matter what I’m trying to do, is always good for self-improvement. It helps me stay competitive, and it helps me learn a lot about who I am as a player.”

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire