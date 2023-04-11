Patriots pull off blockbuster trade in this full first-round mock draft

With the 2023 NFL draft quickly approaching, I thought it would be worthwhile to create a first-round mock draft with trades.

This one is a bit different than the full seven-round mock drafts we’ve been pumping out, as this one focuses on what the full first round could look like. It could help paint a picture of how things could go leading up to the No. 14 overall selection by the Patriots.

New England could go in a bunch of different directions, including wide receiver, cornerback and offensive tackle, depending on how things play out on draft night. There’s fun in the unpredictable nature of the draft board this time of the year.

Here’s our full first-round NFL mock draft.

Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The Panthers traded up here for a reason, and Stroud might be the most NFL-ready of the bunch with good pocket awareness, accuracy and sneaky good mobility. He also has the size to boot.

Bryce Young, although the better QB in the class, could ultimately scare away the Panthers, who traded a haul to pick first. They may want to go with the more prototypical prospect here.

Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Bryce Young is the best QB in the class and will go in the first two selections, as both teams picking are QB-needy. Carolina opted to go with the safer option in Stroud, but Young has much more upside.

The Houston Texans would be wrong to pass on him, even with concerns of his playing size. He is QB1 in the class for me, but this mock draft takes into consideration fit and the personal aspect of decision-making.

Indianapolis Colts (via ARI): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

TRADE: Arizona sends pick No. 3 to Indianapolis for pick No. 4 and pick No. 79

With the Colts seeing two QBs go off the board early, they get antsy and swap first-round picks with the Cardinals, who add a third-round pick in the process.

Indianapolis has a choice here between Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker (who has quietly been creeping up draft boards), and they decide to go with the absolute physical specimen in Richardson with the highest upside in the entire class.

There is plenty of work to be done with him, but the Colts understand they have some weapons and a good run game to support him. They also have an above average defense. So they wouldn’t be hanging Richardson out to dry immediately.

Las Vegas Raiders (via Arizona, via Indianapolis): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

TRADE: Las Vegas sends picks No. 7, No. 70, and No. 141 to Arizona for pick No. 4

The Raiders get a little worried that teams with QB situations that are not set in stone, like Tennessee, Seattle, Detroit or Atlanta, would jump them at No. 7, if Levis falls a few more slots. So they decide to get aggressive here and walk away with their QB.

Levis needs some cleaning up in his game, and luckily for him, Josh McDaniels is an above average coach when it comes to developing QBs. Levis has more upside than McDaniels has worked with in the past, but with QBs Jimmy Garappolo and Brian Hoyer on the roster, Levis could fade into the background for a year while he develops further.

Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Arguably the best player in the class, Carter fills an immediate need on the Seahawks’ front-seven. Even though they added Dre’mont Jones in free agency, it couldn’t hurt to add the best player in a class that has a lot of upside to be an elite defensive anchor for years to come.

The issues with Carter stem from his off-the-field issues, which the Seahawks won’t have an issue gambling with considering the level of talent at fifth overall here. Carter is an incredible fit that should help the Seahawks get back to the playoffs in 2023.

Detroit Lions: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

A lot of people would also argue that Anderson is just as good as Carter (although different players) and worthy of going first overall in this class.

Unfortunately with four teams taking QBs, and the Seahawks deciding to sure up the interior defensive line, Anderson is here for the taking for the Lions, who desperately need some EDGE help opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. James Houston is a good situational rusher, but Anderson gives a little more upside in the run game.

Having Anderson fall at No. 6 is a dream come true for Lions fans.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After moving back twice, the Cardinals find themselves in position to take the best corner in the class, while adding plenty of ammo later in the draft to use in trade ups.

Gonzalez immediately fills a need, giving Arizona the true shutdown corner they have been missing for a while.

Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

A freak athlete with upside as a run-stuffer and a huge array of pass-rush moves, Tyree Wilson should help complete the front-seven Atlanta has been trying to remake this offseason.

Wilson fits the bill as a potential franchise cornerstone as the Falcons look to add to their much-improved defense. He feels like the perfect piece to the puzzle to complete what has been a great offseason for Atlanta.

Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

After trading out of No. 1 overall, and also grabbing a high-end receiver in the deal, the Bears are in a solid spot at No. 9 overall to improve the offensive line around Justin Fields.

Skoronski is the best offensive lineman in the class for many people, and although my top lineman, Paris Johnson, is available, the Bears opt to add Skoronski, who is plug-and-play at either tackle or guard.

Philadelphia Eagles: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Bringing back the core secondary, outside of C.J Gardner-Johnson, was a huge deal, but there is still a need to add some youth in Philly. The Eagles are in a good spot at pick No. 10 to be able to add a piece to their secondary a year early.

Witherspoon has great instincts and is a high-end run defender who could be an excellent chess piece in the Eagles defense immediately, before switching to full-time outside corner in 2024.

Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

With Taylor Lewan gone, the Titans will need to fill the left tackle void, and Paris Johnson, who is my No. 1 left tackle in the class, is built to play the position in the NFL to the point where you’d think he was made in a lab.

Johnson is the smartest pick here in a class that might see wideouts fall to round two, but tackles go early. Tennessee can always address that need later down the board, but Johnson will go very soon, which means they’ll need to pounce.

Houston Texans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Smith-Njigba is the best receiver in the class and offers Houston a potentially elite wide receiver that could pair well with Bryce Young. The Texans need to build up their offense early around their young QB, and JSN gives them the most polished receiver in the class.

New York Jets: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

A mauler, Jones allows the Jets to continuously add to a not-so-secret Aaron Rodgers-led offense, assuming a deal gets done. With elite upside, Jones can immediately plug in at right tackle and allow the Jets to run with some more power, while also keeping Rodgers upright.

Jones immediately slots in at right tackle and could offer a good bookend with Mekhi Becton (assuming he can stay healthy).

Baltimore Ravens (via NE): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

TRADE: New England sends pick No. 14 to Baltimore for picks No. 22, 86, and 157

With Lamar Jackson seemingly returning to Baltimore and Odell Beckham Jr. in the fold, the Ravens get aggressive and send a first, third and fifth to move up eight slots to select one of the truly elite offensive weapons in the game.

Adding Bijan Robinson to the Baltimore offense is a deadly combo. Lamar Jackson will have plenty of fun forming one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL with Robinson, Beckham Jr. Mark Andrews, JK Dobbins, and Rashod Bateman.

Green Bay Packers: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

The Packers may be looking to the future and swapping one Smith for another. Nolan Smith is an explosive athlete that has much better instincts in the run game than people think. He could immediately come in and add some depth to the Green Bay defense, as they determine what the post-Rodgers Packers look like.

Washington Commanders: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

The Commanders don’t hesitate to take a premiere outside corner with length, and Joey Porter Jr. is an excellent fit for a secondary that could use a boundary corner. Porter Jr. has great instincts, too, and should benefit from an elite pass rush in Washington.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Anton Harrison has elite footwork and will be a premiere pass blocker in the NFL. He also has positional versatility and can play either tackle position for the Steelers, who desperately need to improve at the position.

Harrison has issues in the run game, but with Najee Harris being a more prominent weapon than just a runner, it makes more sense to go with the pass-blocking upside, rather than someone who is a run-blocker first at this stage. You can teach better run-blocking, but pass-blocking is much harder to add to your game.

Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

Kancey has wowed everyone in his pre-draft process, and the Lions could complete their defensive line in the first round. Building through the trenches has been the recent philosophy for the Lions, and adding Kancey and Anderson to Alim McNeill and Hutchinson would make this defensive line versatile and dangerous.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Grabbing Van Ness here is just good value, as the Buccaneers have a need to get younger and more explosive. They could gain a lot from taking an edge defender that is both stout against the run and an above average pass-rusher. This is a safer pick to shore up the defense that needs to start getting younger.

Seattle Seahawks: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Why not double dip on the defensive line and add Myles Murphy to a core that would consist of Dre’Mont Jones and Jalen Carter in the Seahawks system.

There is a need for the Seahawks to improve their defense, and Murphy has the ability to play three downs and contribute on day one. This is a “hedging their bets” kind of pick, and the fit and need makes sense.

Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

The second WR off the board is someone who fits the mold of what the Chargers like in their receivers. Johnston will be a contested-catch, deep threat receiver that has the potential to be elite.

He also has a chance to wind up being N’Keal Harry 2.0, but in the right system. With Keenan Allen getting older, the Chargers could benefit from adding more talent around Justin Herbert.

Johnston could immediately fill in Josh Palmer’s role, but this allows the Chargers to move on from Allen, if need be, while maintaining a trio of Mike Williams, Palmer and Johnston.

New England Patriots (via BAL): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

The Patriots need an elite receiver and Flowers gives them someone with inside-outside versatility, who can separate downfield and in a phone booth, if needed. A true No. 1 needs to be a binky and a YAC guy in this offense, and Flowers can offer both for Mac Jones.

Flowers here is great value after trading out at No. 14. The Patriots still get the guy they have been heavily rumored to be in on.

Minnesota Vikings: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

An all-around stud, Branch will immediately impact the Vikings defense, as he can play in the box, deep, and in the slot. The Vikings’ secondary needs to get better, and will eventually need to replace Harrison Smith. Branch, who is the best safety in the draft, could do this for the team.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

The Jaguars could benefit from adding a more traditional in-line tight end to Evan Engram, and Mayer is a superior blocker, which will fit in well with what Jacksonville is trying to do.

Even with Engram in the fold, the Jaguars are in a sweet spot where they don’t have any major holes and need to let their recent picks develop further, Mayer is a safe bet that allows the Jaguars to form some nice 12 personnel sets in 2023.

New York Giants: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Addison is an elite playmaking wideout, and the Giants need to add some skill around Daniel Jones at the receiver position. He could turn into a nice asset for the Giants offense that could value a deep ball threat at No. 25 overall.

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Cowboys look to replace Dalton Schultz with Dalton Kincaid, who many have as a top tight end in this draft class.

Kincaid is most likely going to go in round one, and the Cowboys add even more weaponry for Dak Prescott. Kincaid could immediately come in and mesh well with Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb.

Buffalo Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

The Bills need interior offensive line help badly, and the best interior offensive lineman in the entire class is sitting there smiling at No. 27. Torrence can come in and play at either guard spot on day one, but he’ll likely be a powerful force at right guard for the Bills here.

Cincinnati Bengals: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Darnell Washington. That’s it. That’s the pick.

Washington is an incredibly gifted specimen that tested off the charts at the Combine, and the Bengals desperately need to find a tight end. Washington could be a nice cost-controlled option at the backend of the first round, as it is likely the Bengals will have a lot of money tied up into receivers.

They’ll need to offset their tight end issue by finding one of the best, if not the best blocking tight end in Washington, who has high-end receiving upside.

New Orleans Saints: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Hooker is an excellent QB, who would be in the conversation as the third-best QB in this class, if it wasn’t for his age and injury concerns. Even with Derek Carr at the helm, the Saints could look to add a low risk, high reward QB in Hooker, who will likely be gone by their next pick here.

If it works out and Hooker hits the ground running, the Saints could benefit by finding their franchise QB here at the end of round one.

Philadelphia Eagles: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Adding a versatile defender with inside-outside ability is another move the Eagles should consider here. They like to replace players a year early and with the defensive line getting up there in age, the Eagles can add Bresee, who would improve their depth and long-term outlook at the position.

Kansas City Cheifs: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The Chiefs could add a tackle after losing Orlando Brown Jr. and Darnell Wright is my best available tackle still on the board.

Wright is a mauler, who will likely be an elite right tackle, but he also has positional versatility to flip to the left side, if Jawaan Taylor works better as a right tackle. This is a pick the Chiefs could make to solidify their offensive line as one of the best in the league.

