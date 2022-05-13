Patriots pull Ernie Adams out of retirement to help with schedule release

Former New England Patriots director of football research Ernie Adams took some time out of his retirement to help the team with the schedule release on Thursday. Adams, a mystery man who seemed keey to the Patriots’ longstanding successes, joined the Patriots digital team to walk fans through the entirety of the schedule release.

In the video posted a 8 p.m. on the night of the schedule release, Adams discusses all 17 games to come in the 2022 season. It’s pretty entertaining to hear the quirky former director of football research share a few thoughts on every one of the Patriots’ matchups. Check it out.

