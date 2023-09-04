Patriots promoting TE Pharaoh Brown to the main roster ahead of Week 1

The New England Patriots will now be entering Sunday’s regular season opener with three tight ends on their roster.

On Monday, the team announced they were putting veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff on injured reserve and promoting Pharaoh Brown to the main roster.

Brown’s presence on the field not only gives quarterback Mac Jones another possible receiving target, but more importantly, he gives the third-year quarterback another potential blocker to help fortify the offensive front. Mike Gesicki is expected to be in the lineup, but his skill set is fixed as a pass-catcher.

Brown, on the other hand, is a versatile option that offers the team more of a traditional tight end to play behind Hunter Henry and Gesicki. He also has a bit of experience playing under Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien for a short time in Houston.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots also announced they re-signed defensive tackle Jeremy Pharms Jr. to the practice squad. After being waived last week, Pharms now finds himself back on the Patriots’ roster with a chance to prove himself.

