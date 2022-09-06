Patriots promoting OL James Ferentz to 53-man roster

The Patriots are promoting veteran center/guard James Ferentz to the open spot on their 53-man roster, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 6, 2022

The New England Patriots’ corresponding move to signing former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad on Monday is promoting veteran offensive lineman James Ferentz to the 53-man roster.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news on Tuesday.

It’s no surprise considering Ferentz’s versatility as an interior offensive lineman. He has the ability to line up at center or move over to the guard position.

Rookie sixth-round draft pick Chasen Hines was the only backup for the team at the interior line positions heading into Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. So it obviously made sense for the team to bump Ferentz to the main roster.

The team already faces a slew of question marks along the offensive front, following a bumpy preseason.

Ferentz is a much-needed emergency option if the injury bug bites a Patriots offensive unit that’s seemingly already on the ropes before the season even begins.

