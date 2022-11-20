Patriots promote punter Michael Palardy, place Jake Bailey on injured reserve

Patriots call up new punter to replace struggling Jake Bailey originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are making a rare in-season switch at punter.

New England signed practice-squad punter Michael Palardy to the 53-man roster Saturday while placing Jake Bailey on injured reserve.

Bailey has been the Patriots' starting punter since 2019 but is enduring his worst season with the team; his 35.3 net yards per punt rank dead last in the NFL and his 42.1 yards per punt average is the lowest of his career.

Bailey also has been limited in practice this week due to a back injury, and he'll miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, Palardy is set to make his Patriots debut Sunday against the New York Jets after joining New England's practice squad on Nov. 1. The 30-year-old spent five seasons with the Carolina Panthers from 2016 to 2020 and spent 2021 with the Miami Dolphins, averaging 44.7 yards per punt.

Bailey handled kickoffs and was the holder for New England's field goal unit. Palardy has experience as a holder, but it's unclear whether he or kicker Nick Folk will take kickoff duties Sunday at Gillette Stadium.