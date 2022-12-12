The Patriots called up a pair of linebackers for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

Jamie Collins and Cam McGrone have both been elevated to the active roster. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Collins is in his third stint with the Patriots and he has appeared in one other game this season. He played 22 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps against the Bears in Week Seven.

McGrone was a fifth-round pick last year. He spent his rookie season on the non-football injury list and has been on the practice squad for all of this season.

Patriots promote Jamie Collins, Cam McGrone originally appeared on Pro Football Talk