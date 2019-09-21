Patriots promote German fullback Jakob Johnson

Jakob Johnson played last year for the Stuttgart Scorpions, and when he signed with the Patriots this offseason, it was with a roster exemption that the NFL gave them to help develop international players. But he’s not just a developmental prospect anymore.

With starting fullback James Develin injured, the Patriots have called up Johnson to the 53-man roster to take his place.

Johnson grew up in Germany and played there last year, but he played college football at Tennessee, so he has plenty of experience.

New England had an open spot on its 53-man roster after the release of Antonio Brown.