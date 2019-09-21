The Patriots promoted fullback Jakob Johnson off their practice squad Saturday to replace the injured James Develin in Week 3 against the Jets.

Develin missed all three of the Patriots' practices this week with a neck injury and was listed out on Friday.

Johnson, an undrafted rookie out of the University of Tennessee and former German Football league player, will dress for his first game in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Johnson was originally recruited as a linebacker out of high school, but he made the transition to tight end while with the Volunteers. The Patriots turned him into a fullback, so the 24-year-old has shown a fair share of versatility over the course of his career.

The Patriots usually find creative ways to utilize Develin in the passing game while sometimes giving him opportunities to punch in touchdowns on the goal line. There's a small chance Johnson gets that chance on Sunday, but who knows since the game will most likely be over by halftime.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots promote FB Jakob Johnson off practice squad to replace injured James Develin vs Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston