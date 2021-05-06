Breaking News:

Struggling slugger Albert Pujols reportedly to be released by Angels

The Patriots probably have a very specific job in mind for Rhamondre Stevenson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New England Patriots added another running back in the 2021 NFL draft. Rhamondre Stevenson, an Oklahoma product, is the third running back the Patriots have drafted in the last four years after first-rounder Sony Michel (2018) and third-rounder Damien Harris (2020).

It seems like overkill, right? Especially in the NFL where many analysts argue running backs don’t matter. It has been easy to replace them over the past few years, even if a player isn’t paid much or wasn’t drafted high.

In the case of Stevenson, however, the Patriots probably have a very clear-cut plan for him. New England has a mind of projecting what he might also do in the future. But in his rookie season, Stevenson will probably have a small, yet important role: red-zone running back.

Over the last few years, the Patriots used Rex Burkhead and LeGarrette Blount. Burkhead was bigger but presented a unique ability as both a runner and pass-catcher. Blount was just too big to tackle at times. Each had a skillset that made them dangerous in the red zone. And it’s easy to see some shades of both Blount and Burkhead when watching Stevenson at Oklahoma.

Stevenson is 6-foot and 230 pounds, which makes him about 15 pounds heavier than Michel and Harris, the other two between-the-tackles runners for the Patriots. Because Burkhead was oft-injured and those two are on the smaller side, New England resorted to running the ball a lot with quarterback Cam Newton in the red zone in 2020. It became predictable, even if Newton finished the season with an impressive 12 rushing touchdowns.

If the Patriots continue to have Newton work as the starter, they will probably want to lessen the amount of contact for their quarterback. Stevenson can help, working as the hammer inside the 5-yard line. If Mac Jones takes over for Newton, then the Patriots will need Stevenson even more in the red area.

The other reason he’s a good candidate for the red area: He can protect the passer and catch the ball out of the backfield. It’s uncommon for bigger running backs to look comfortable in the passing game, but Stevenson had 18 catches for 211 yards in just six games in 2020. He’s not a one-dimensional threat.

If he can prove to the Patriots he has good ball security, it’s easy to imagine we’ll see Stevenson on the field early and often when the Patriots offense crosses their opponent’s 20-yard line.

List

Winners and losers from the Patriots' 2021 draft

Recommended Stories

  • Sony Michel could be odd man out in Patriots’ backfield

    This week the Patriots declined the fifth-year option on running back Sony Michel‘s contract. It’s possible Michel won’t be back for a fourth year in New England, either. Michel, a running back chosen in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, could lose his spot on the 53-man roster if rookie Rhamondre Stevenson impresses [more]

  • NFL analyst has this late-round Patriot as one of his favorite picks from draft

    This draft pick was personally selected by Ernie Adams -- there could be some promise here.

  • Patriots offseason 2021: Key dates for minicamp, OTAs revealed

    With NFL free agency mostly over and the 2021 draft in the rearview mirror, the New England Patriots will finally begin coming together as a team and working toward next season beginning this month. Here are the team's key offseason dates.

  • Winners and losers from the Patriots’ 2021 draft

    After the NFL draft, who benefitted and who didn't?

  • ESPN ranks Patriots strength of schedule among the easiest in the NFL

    The 2021 season is already looking much more optimistic than 2020.

  • Jared Goff: Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL

    Lions quarterback Jared Goff thinks he’s going to be playing behind an elite offensive line this season. Goff said today that he was pumped that the Lions decided to use their first-round draft pick on offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The Lions’ offensive line is “shaping up to be one of the top groups in the [more]

  • NFL odds: Where Patriots stand in Super Bowl betting lines after draft

    The Patriots have had a great offseason, but will the team's roster changes translate to better on-field success in the 2021 NFL season? Here's where the Pats stand in the latest Super Bowl odds.

  • Titans invite former Memphis QB Brady White to Rookie Minicamp

    The Titans have invited Memphis quarterback Brady White to rookie minicamp.

  • Panthers GM Scott Fitterer discusses keys to Sam Darnold’s success

    For one, Sam Darnold is walking into a better situation than he ever had with the Jets.

  • Knicks' playoff identity, Damian Lillard rumors and Jason Concepcion returns | The Putback with Ian Begley

    The Knicks are closing in on a possible playoff berth and Jason Concepcion&nbsp;is back for round 2 on this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport. SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson welcome back Jason Concepcion, currently host of ALL CAPS NBA and the Takeline podcast at Crooked Media, to touch on some serious and silly Knicks topics including the emergence of a no-drama Knicks culture with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle as silent leaders, how wrong Jason was about RJ Barrett, the Knicks new defensive identity, and The New Yorker&nbsp;magazine cover with the Knicks and Nets. Also in the episode, Ian and&nbsp;Chris&nbsp;discuss the Damian Lillard to the Knicks speculation and the guys play&nbsp;Madison Square Gross Overreactions, where they must defend outlandish Knicks takes. All that and more on this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Spouse with heart disease may double your risk, study suggests

    Couples can share unhealthy habits.

  • Fantasy Football RB Draft Rankings: With Kerryon Johnson out of town, is it D'Andre Swift time?

    Will D'Andre Swift get a big boost to his draft stock now that Kerryon Johnson is out of town? Check out where Swift lands in our analysts' running back rankings.

  • Patriots sign UDFA kicker Quinn Nordin

    New England added a third kicker to their competition.

  • USWNT best friends Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams give an up-close look at life as international soccer superstars on their new podcast

    The US Women's National Team stars told Insider they plan to dish about "not just soccer, but off-the-field stuff," in their new podcast, "Snacks."

  • U.S. Justice Department worried about Arizona vote recount

    The DOJ wants to guarantee that federal law is followed.

  • Can You Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

    Saving for retirement is tough enough, but it's even more challenging if your goal is to retire a millionaire. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a fantastic option for many investors. Is it possible to build a million-dollar portfolio solely with ETFs, though?

  • Rangers – Capitals kicks off with fights, including on first Tom Wilson shift

    Not involved in opening brawl: Zdeno Chara.

  • Carmelo Anthony passes Elvin Hayes into 10th on NBA's all-time scoring list

    With 27,318 career points to his name, Carmelo Anthony will now attempt to surpass Moses Malone on the league's all-time scoring list.

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.