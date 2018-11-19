Patriots "probably" will play on wild-card weekend, says Boomer Esiason originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots haven't hosted a wild-card playoff game since 2009, but one former NFL quarterback believes that will happen this season for the two-time defending AFC champions.

"I know every game they go into, they are the marked team," Boomer Esiason said Monday on WEEI's "Mut and Callahan". "Everyone wants to measure their success against what the Patriots bring to the field every single week. I know they have the second-easiest schedule from here on in. They should be 12-4, 11-5. They probably will have a home playoff game in the wild card round. They will probably end up playing Tennessee, or somebody like that, or believe it or not, Miami. It could be Cincinnati, it could be Baltimore again. There's a lot of weird things that still have to happen at the bottom of the playoff food chain in the AFC."

The Patriots enter Week 12 as the No. 3 seed with a 7-3 record. They have the tiebreaker over the also 7-3 Houston Texans because of their head-to-head win in Week 1.

At the moment, it's tough to see the Patriots falling any lower than the No. 3 seed. They have six games remaining and three of them are against the New York Jets (twice) and Buffalo Bills. They also play the Miami Dolphins. The toughest remaining game for New England is a Week 15 showdown with the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are barely ahead of the Pats with a 7-2-1 record, and the winner of this matchup likely will have the inside track to the No. 2, or even No. 1 seed.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the current top seed at 9-1, but they have a tough remaining schedule with games against the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks still to play. The games versus the Rams and Seahawks are on the road. The Patriots have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs as a result of their thrilling Week 6 win.

Story Continues

There's still a lot of football left to play, but it seems a little premature to say the Patriots "probably" will play in the wild-card round. Bill Belichick knows the importance of home-field advantage, especially in the cold at Gillette Stadium, so you can bet the Patriots will put a huge priority on attaining a first-round bye.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.