Patriots preseason game vs. WFT: How to watch on TV, stream

How to watch Patriots' preseason opener on TV, live stream

The Mac Jones era (un)officially begins Thursday night.

The New England Patriots will host the Washington Football Team in their preseason opener Thursday at Gillette Stadium, giving Jones his first taste of NFL action.

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton is expected to start the game, but Jones -- the Patriots first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft at No. 15 overall -- should see plenty of reps.

New England's defense will get a first look at new Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has some talented weapons at his disposal in running back Antonio Gibson, wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas.

The Patriots have plenty of newcomers on both sides of the ball looking to make an impact, so Thursday's game features a good amount of buzz for a preseason contest.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Patriots vs. Washington.

What time are the Patriots playing today?

New England and Washington are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Gillette Stadium.

What TV channel is the Patriots game on?

Patriots-Washington will air on NFL Network. The Patriots Preseason Television Network also will broadcast Thursday's game in every New England state.

Here's a rundown of which channel will air the Patriots game in each state.

Massachusetts: WBZ-TV Ch. 4 (Boston) and WWLP-TV Ch. 22 (Springfield)

Connecticut: WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8 (Hartford)

Maine: WMTW-TV Ch. 8 (Portland) and WVII-TV Ch. 7 (Bangor)

New Hampshire: WMUR-TV Ch. 9 (Manchester)

Rhode Island: WPRI-TV Ch. 12 (Providence)

Vermont: WCAX-TV Ch. 3 (Burlington)

How to stream Patriots vs. Washington live online

Live stream: Patriots.com (Local market games are restricted; check TV listings for availability)

Mobile app: Patriots mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to Patriots vs. Washington on the radio

Station: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Broadcast team: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Rob Ninkovich (sideline reporter), Steve Burton (sideline reporter)