Patriots prepare for Josh McDaniels to leave (unless he doesn’t, again)

Last year, after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels jilted the Colts, many believed he’d stay in New England until coach Bill Belichick retires.

This year, McDaniels is back in play.

Per multiple sources, the Patriots are preparing for McDaniels to leave. He has interviewed with the Packers, and the Browns reportedly are interested.

The thinking at this point is that McDaniels will only interview with teams that he’d be willing to coach. Thus, if he’s offered the Green Bay job, the thinking is he’d take it.

What he’d do about the Browns job is less clear. McDaniels hasn’t had a chance to accept or reject an offer to interview with the Browns, because the Browns have yet to request permission to interview him. The Canton Repository, however, has reported that there’s mutual interest between McDaniels and the Browns.

None of this means he’ll actually leave. Last year, the Patriots were prepared for McDaniels to leave. He didn’t. This year, they’re prepared for him to leave, all over again.