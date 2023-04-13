Patriots have pre-draft visit set with standout Alabama offensive tackle

The New England Patriots have several pre-draft visits lined up, and that includes Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen. The standout offensive lineman is expected to make a pit stop at New England as one of his pre-draft visits, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Steen had a tremendous 2022 season for Alabama. He was the starting left tackle and made the All-SEC second team. He had 25 knockdown blocks last year and helped out an offense that recorded 195.5 rushing yards per game and 281.6 passing yards per game.

He only allowed 4.5 sacks on the year, which is of note given New England’s struggles with the offensive line last season. He could potentially alleviate those problems if he were to be selected by the organization.

Bill Belichick’s familiarity with Alabama head coach Nick Saban as well as the program overall would make Steen a safer selection.

New England needs help on the offensive line, and Steen has the tools to be successful in the NFL.

Story continues

More!

Patriots hosting TE prospect who has received Travis Kelce comparisons Patriots wait for second round to get OT in Mel Kiper's mock draft Patriots have hardest 2023 schedule of all teams, per analytics expert

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire