Patriots practicing without Phillip Dorsett, N’Keal Harry and Maurice Harris Thursday

The Patriots have been practicing without Demaryius Thomas and Julian Edelman throughout all of camp and their receiving corps is even thinner for Thursday’s joint practice with the Titans.

First-round pick N'Keal Harry warmed up with the team, but remained out of practice for the fourth straight day. The exact nature of the injury is unknown, but he suffered it in practice with the Lions last week and then appeared to aggravate the issue during last Thursday’s game between the two teams.

Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris both left Wednesday’s practice early and Dorsett joined Harry in warming up before leaving. Multiple reporters said Harris was not on the field at all.

Dorsett left Wednesday’s workout after coming down hard while trying to catch a pass. He has his thumb taped during his brief appearance on Thursday.

The injuries leave Dontrelle Inman as the most experienced receiver at practice and provide plenty of opportunities for Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Braxton Berrios and Damoun Patterson to impress either the Patriots or other teams with their on-field abilities.