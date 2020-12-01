The Patriots play the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday. They play the Rams in Los Angeles next Thursday night.

The Patriots will not go home between games.

The team plans to stay in Los Angeles between West Coast games, practicing at UCLA.

Bill Belichick confirmed the Patriots’ itinerary during a conference call with Chargers beat reporters.

“There’s not a lot of difference between this trip and the Seattle trip just in terms of time, scheduling and so forth, other than that was a night game,” Belichick said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “But, a lot of the other elements of it are very similar.”

Patriots will practice at UCLA next week between West Coast games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk