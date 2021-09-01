Patriots practice squad tracker: Latest rumors, additions to roster

Patriots practice squad tracker: Latest news, additions to roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Practice squads for all 32 NFL teams are beginning to take shape Wednesday, and the New England Patriots have already added several players to their roster.

Practice squads are able to hold 16 players this season, allowing teams to stockpile additional depth in case of injuries or other issues.

So far, Jahlani Tavai is the only outside addition to the Patriots' practice squad. The 24-year-old running back was a 2019 second-round pick (43rd overall) of the Detroit Lions. His former head coach, Matt Patricia, is now on the Patriots staff. All of the other reported signings to the practice squad were with the Patriots in training camp and/or the preseason.

Here's an updated list of the players signed to the Patriots practice squad:

(Last updated Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 1:50 p.m. ET)