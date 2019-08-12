Patriots' practice song choice amid Tom Brady house news can't be a coincidence

Whoever selects the music at the New England Patriots' practices apparently has a sense of humor.

The Patriots welcomed Jon Bon Jovi to Monday's session outside Gillette Stadium, where the legendary singer caught up with good friend Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick and Jon Bon Jovi (assumedly) talking about all things New Jersey before #Patriots practice pic.twitter.com/OFpfEGeNdX — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 12, 2019

Fittingly, the team also blasted some Bon Jovi while its players warmed up. And wouldn't you know it, here's one song they played from Bon Jovi's extensive catalog:

Pre-practice flavor: With Bon Jovi in attendance today, the Patriots play his song "This House Is Not For Sale" during a light warmup. pic.twitter.com/VnFxOdLTLh — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 12, 2019

While "This House is Not For Sale" is the lead track on the band's 2016 album of the same name, it's not exactly one their major hits.

But the song choice is certainly significant, considering star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, literally made their Brookline, Mass., home for sale last week.

Coupled with Brady's less-than-satisfying contract extension, that real estate development has led to rampant speculation -- Is Brady leaving the Patriots next season? Is he considering retirement? -- that the QB had to pour cold water on Monday morning.

So, maybe this song choice is the Patriots' way of telling us the GOAT isn't going anywhere entering his 20th NFL season. ...

... Or they just put "Bon Jovi" on shuffle and this song happened to pop up. But our money's on the former.

