The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) voted the Patriots public relations staff as the winner of the 2022 Pete Rozelle Award.

The Patriots PR staff, the 33rd winner of the award, earned the Rozelle for the first time in franchise history.

The other 2022 nominees for the Rozelle Award were the Ravens, Broncos, Lions and the Washington Football Team.

The Rozelle Award is given to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his distinguished career in sports PR roles.

The Patriots public relations staff consisted of Stacey James (vice president of communications), Aaron Salkin (director of communications) and Stephanie Burnham (communications coordinator) in 2022. The staff was assisted by Michael Jurovaty (corporate communications director), Eric Adler (photo coordinator), Faith Worrell (summer intern), Chris McGean (seasonal intern) and Ronce Rajan (intern).

Patriots PR staff wins Rozelle Award for first time in franchise history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk