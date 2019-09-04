Patriots' post-Pittsburgh resurrection last season caused doubters to run for cover

The last time the Patriots lost, it came at the hands of the Steelers. A flat-as-hell, Week 15 defeat in Pittsburgh on the heels of a stunning, 34-33 loss on the final play in Miami the week before.

Two straight losses in December for a franchise that usually hits the afterburners after Thanksgiving? Unheard of.

It wasn't just the defeats, it was the way they lost. A seeming loss of focus and effort at the buzzer in South Florida, then a 14-penalty slopfest in the 17-10 loss to one of their hated rivals. None of it hinted the Patriots were a team poised to go on a run.

The suspension of Josh Gordon days after Steelers loss tossed a little more adversity on the pile for a 9-5 team that seemed to be on slowly cracking ice.

But in the days following, the Patriots had a whole lot of "Come to Jesus" moments in their facility.

"There comes times over the course of your career or over the course of a season where you get caught up in producing and the pressures of this game, the expectations on you," special teams ace Matt Slater told me in Atlanta last January, days before Super Bowl 53. "You kind of get away a little bit from understanding, ‘Hey, we played this game at recess as kids and we played it for free and we loved to do this.'

"I think this year, with everything that's transpired, all the ups and downs on and off the football field, after that Pittsburgh game we said, ‘Hey, we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We still have a great opportunity. We're playing football for a living. Let's enjoy this thing.' I think a lot of guys said that after that game. And we went out there and played for each other. We've done that all year but we stopped caring about other narratives, success and failure. It was just about going out and having fun and making the most of our opportunity."

The Patriots won their final two regular season games by a combined 47 points. They had a 31-point lead over the Chargers midway through the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game. They had a 14-0 lead over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game (shoulda been 21-0) and hung on to win a thriller. They throttled the Rams in the Super Bowl.

There's a force-of-will quality to the Brady-Belichick Patriots. When other teams panic and finger-point, the Patriots are able to do the opposite. Table differences. Pocket irritations. Identify problems. Decisively choose a solution. Steamroll adversity by not giving it the time of day.

Over and over they've done it this decade.

In 2014, there was a 2-2 start and a blowout loss on national TV to the Kansas City Chiefs, a pair of two-touchdown deficits to Baltimore in the AFC Divisional Playoff, a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl and a miracle catch that had Seattle on the doorstep of a win. They still won.

There was a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter of Super Bowl 51 at the end of the 2016 season. They still won.

But nothing has cowed commentators like the Patriots' 2018 resurrection.

Since the Patriots rolled back the stone and walked out of the tomb last December, all the usual suspects eager to predict their demise both locally and nationally are holding their fire.

The addendum to every Michael Felger rant about a presumed Patriots misstep is, "And they'll probably win anyway and it won't make any difference."

"We're still here…" was the team's mantra at the close of 2018. And they are still there, in the heads of anyone who might otherwise be inclined to predict slippage in 2019.

Sunday night, they are back at it again against a Steelers team which - after beating the Patriots - couldn't even make the playoffs last year. Talk about your polar opposites in the mental toughness arena.

But the Patriots team that goes into this game is assembled unlike any other this decade.

On paper, they may have the most daunting defense of the Belichick Era because of experience, personnel and a willingness to go on the attack.

On offense? Hard to say. They have gone from Rob Gronkowski at tight end to - at least in the opener - Ryan Izzo. At wide receiver, they had two undrafted rookies make the team. The other four wideouts are the useful but uninspiring Phillip Dorsett, the historically undependable Josh Gordon, 31-year-old Demaryius Thomas coming off a torn Achilles and Julian Edelman, who is very good.

Their strength is at running back and, if the plan is to go with what usually works, they will be handing off and checking it down at an astounding rate. If I can figure that out, somebody paid to coach in the NFL will. The Patriots won't be potent offensively at the start of the season and both Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were saying on Tuesday that it might be a while.

"It's one thing to predict how it's gonna go. It's another to actually go do it," Brady said of working with his new receivers. "We're gonna try to put as much work as we can in from now until the end of the season for us to be at our best. We're not a finished product. We won't be for a long time."

Added Belichick, "I wish we could just wave a wand and (receivers would gain experience and feel comfortable with the offense) but unfortunately I don't really see how that would happen.

"We'll have to do whatever [guys] that have been here for a number of weeks have been doing. Go out here, get the reps together, get our timing, develop that consistency and continuity and confidence on the field.

"I don't know how you can... I don't know how to create that by just wishing it or talking about it. At some point you gotta go out there and be able to execute it. We've done some of it. We'll do more and we'll continue to do more and we'll see where we're at."

The great thing about Week 1 is the amount of uncertainty. We don't know what we don't know - even after we get reams of information from the games that are played - it still takes weeks to know what that information means and whether the first impressions will be lasting ones.

Regardless of whether the Patriots win or lose Sunday against Pittsburgh, there's a good chance their offense won't look too potent.

Wreaths will be hung, obits will be written and we may be right back where we were last December in the days after a Steelers game. If that happens, will these Patriots roll back the stone like all the others?

