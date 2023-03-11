Patriots post emotional tribute video in honor of Devin McCourty

There will never be another Devin McCourty.

That much was proven true after the outpouring of love and support, following the longtime New England Patriots safety’s retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Even former quarterback Tom Brady turned to social media to deem McCourty a “New England legend.”

The Patriots uploaded a video on social media featuring McCourty’s journey as a rookie to one of the foundational pieces of the greatest dynasty in NFL history. It was an emotional stroll down memory lane that signals an end of an era for a Patriots team that looks much different than the one McCourty joined 13 years ago.

The pick, the player, the leader, the community MVP, the champion. Thank you for everything, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/gcKS2of8Ok — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 11, 2023

Not only has McCourty been a tremendous player on the field, but he has also represented the Patriots organization with the utmost class throughout the greater wide community off the field as well.

When it comes to personifying the “Patriot Way,” there is no greater example.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire