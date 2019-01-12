Patriots post awesome "Beat L.A." hype video; Celtics creatively approve originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston's pro sports teams are on the same page this weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Tom Brady enlisted the help of Mookie Betts, Jayson Tatum and Charlie McAvoy on Saturday to get fans ready for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, the New England Patriots' social media account employed a hashtag Boston fans know well: #BeatLA.

Here's the Patriots' hype video, which features several of Boston's athletic triumphs over L.A.: The Red Sox over the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, the Celtics over the Lakers and the Bruins over the Kings.

Shout-out to Julian Edelman, who does in fact hate the Dodgers and posted his own "Beat L.A." video earlier this week.

The Celtics, whose championship rivalry with the Lakers is among the most iconic in sports, naturally liked what they saw.

It's pretty clear: The focus is on New England beating L.A. this weekend at Gillete Stadium.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.