Report: Patriots to play on Sunday despite three more players hitting reserve/COVID-19 list

The New England Patriots’ game against the Denver Broncos appears to still be on despite three more players on the team landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Patriots placed running back Sony Michel, guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Derek Rivers on the list Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Patriots are placing RB Sony Michel, G Shaq Mason and DE Derek Rivers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2020

The team had to cancel practice on Friday after receiving a confirmed positive COVID-19 list, as well as an unconfirmed one. It’s unclear if any of the three above were responsible for those tests. The reserve/COVID-19 list is used for players who test positive for COVID-19 as well as those who have been in close contact with known cases.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Sunday’s game, which has already been delayed once, is still planned to be played, as previously reported.

Despite three Patriots being placed on the COVID-19 list, the Patriots-Broncos game tomorrow remains on as scheduled, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 17, 2020

The Patriots are one of many teams to deal with positive COVID-19 tests this season.

This week’s game against the Broncos had been rescheduled from Week 5 after multiple Patriots players tested positive, including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Those latter two have since returned, but the outbreak appears to still be ongoing.

The Patriots have already lost their bye week, moving it from Week 6 to Week 5 to accommodate the Broncos game.

