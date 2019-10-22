Patriots' point differential through 7 games is among best in NFL history

Dave Green
NBC Sports Boston

Combine a talented offense with a defense that continues to steamroll whatever unfortunate offense stands in its way and what do you get? NFL history.

The Patriots flat-out embarrassed Sam Darnold and the Jets on Monday Night Football, cruising to a 33-0 victory. The 33-point margin of victory upped New England's point differential this season to +175 through seven games, which averages out to a cool 25 points per game.

That massive point differential is the highest for any team through the first seven games of a season since 1940.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

 

Points For

Points Allowed

Point Differential

2019 New England Patriots

223

48

+175

1941 Chicago Bears

254

81

+173

1948 San Francisco 49ers

273

104

+169

1966 Dallas Cowboys

266

106

+160

2007 New England Patriots

279

120

+159

The only NFL team to outscore its opponents by more than 175 points through seven games? You have to go back almost a century to the 1920 Buffalo All-Americans, who had a +218 scoring margin.

And the 48 points the Patriots have allowed through seven games? That's the third-fewest of any team since 1940, trailing only the 1946 Browns (34) and the 1977 Falcons (46).

Next up for the Patriots is Baker Mayfield and the Browns on Sunday afternoon in Foxboro.

Best & Worst from Patriots' 33-0 drubbing>>>>>

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots' point differential through 7 games is among best in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next