Patriots' point differential through 7 games is among best in NFL history

Combine a talented offense with a defense that continues to steamroll whatever unfortunate offense stands in its way and what do you get? NFL history.

The Patriots flat-out embarrassed Sam Darnold and the Jets on Monday Night Football, cruising to a 33-0 victory. The 33-point margin of victory upped New England's point differential this season to +175 through seven games, which averages out to a cool 25 points per game.

That massive point differential is the highest for any team through the first seven games of a season since 1940.

Points For Points Allowed Point Differential 2019 New England Patriots 223 48 +175 1941 Chicago Bears 254 81 +173 1948 San Francisco 49ers 273 104 +169 1966 Dallas Cowboys 266 106 +160 2007 New England Patriots 279 120 +159

The only NFL team to outscore its opponents by more than 175 points through seven games? You have to go back almost a century to the 1920 Buffalo All-Americans, who had a +218 scoring margin.

And the 48 points the Patriots have allowed through seven games? That's the third-fewest of any team since 1940, trailing only the 1946 Browns (34) and the 1977 Falcons (46).

Next up for the Patriots is Baker Mayfield and the Browns on Sunday afternoon in Foxboro.

