Patriots Point/Counterpoint: Which Bill should the Pats defense fear most on Sunday?

Every Friday during the NFL season, Tom E. Curran & Phil Perry will go head-to-head and offer their own takes on a Patriots or NFL-related question. Today, they discuss which Bills player the Patriots defense should fear most on Sunday.

Which Bill should the Patriots defense fear most on Sunday?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trick question … NONE OF THEM!!!! But seriously … I wanted to load up on rookie Devin Singletary who carried 10 times for 127 yards in the first two games for Buffalo but is now dealing with a hamstring injury. Can't put my chips on a dinged-up player. So instead, I'm going with Cole Beasley. The Patriots will allocate more attention to John Brown, the big-play outside receiver that can beat you with chunk plays. He's been their leading receiver through the first three games. But Beasley is right behind with 16 catches for 171 yards. With the Patriots guaranteed to confuse Josh Allen, his easiest bailout will be looking for Beasley and he will be a key guy for New England to not lose track of.

Story continues

There's no doubt Josh Allen is the biggest threat to provide the Patriots defense with something of a headache for the first time this season. "He's a sixth receiver option for them on third down," Bill Belichick said this week. "Really any down because he's very good running with the ball. But he's just as dangerous to extend the plays, buy more time for the receivers to get open and then they make a big play down the field." Last year the Patriots confused Allen by feigning man (sending a defender in motion with a receiver) and playing zone. They also used "rat" coverages -- man-to-man with a deep safety and a free middle-of-the-defense player -- to spy the quarterback. This year Allen is more accurate in the short range, and he's sixth in the NFL in Pro Football Focus' adjusted completion percentage (81.3). He still doesn't take care of the ball well enough (fourth highest turnover-worthy throw percentage, per PFF), but his size, his athleticism, and his ability to get outside the pocket to create extended plays are the reason he's No. 1 with a bullet when it comes to players the Patriots have to contain this week. Beasley might put up numbers if the Patriots use a lot of zone. (If they play "rat," they'd probably feel good about their chances to slow down the slot receiver with Jonathan Jones one-on-one.) But he's more chain-mover than game-changer. Allen at least has the potential to be the latter, which is what the Bills will need in order to have a chance Sunday.

Patriots Point/Counterpoint: Which Bill should the Pats defense fear most on Sunday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston