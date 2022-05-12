Patriots podcast: What to make of the Bailey Zappe-Mac Jones dynamic

Following the trade of Jarrett Stidham, the New England Patriots made it abundantly clear that they have their three quarterbacks for the season: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe.

The selection of Zappe in the fourth served as a bit of a surprise, considering the Patriots seemed to have so many needs across their roster. But I explain in this week’s podcast why the move makes so much sense. And, in the process, Ryan and I revisit the conversation I had with Zappe’s college coach Tyson Helton. The coach had a lot to say about what role Zappe might take. And it’s not what you think.

