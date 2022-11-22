Patriots pluck Conor McDermott from Jets practice squad

First, the Patriots swipe a win from the Jets with just seconds to play. Now, they’ve swiped a player from the Jets’ practice squad.

The Patriots signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott off of the Jets’ practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. McDermott actually returns to the Patriots as he was originally drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Patriots have signed OT Conor McDermott off of the Jets' practice squad, per source. McDermott entered the NFL as a 2017 sixth-round pick of the Patriots. After logging one snap for the Jets this past Sunday against the Patriots, he now re-joins his original team. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2022

McDermott played one snap on special teams against the Patriots in Week 11 after being elevated for the third time from the practice squad. If the Jets wanted to bring him up from the practice squad again, they would have had to (re-)sign him to the 53-man roster.

Instead, he will join the 53-man roster of the Patriots. The Jets signed defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer to replace McDermott on the practice squad. Spencer is in his second year in the NFL. He was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, appearing in one game for the team and recording a tackle in Week 17 against the Chargers.

