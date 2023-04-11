Patriots take playmaking corner at No. 14 in Mel Kiper’s mock draft

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper put out his latest mock draft on Tuesday, and he has the New England Patriots going defense in the first round.

Kiper has the Patriots taking Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon with the 14th overall pick.

This is certainly an intriguing pick, given that New England does need help in the secondary. They were able to bring back several players from the cornerback room last year, including Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant. Gonzalez would be yet another piece in the room.

Gonzalez had 50 tackles and four interceptions for the Ducks last season. He transferred from Colorado after the 2021 season. His athleticism is a particular selling point, and New England could use another athletic corner. The Patriots have also been strong in developing at the position.

Drafting a player with raw talent like Gonzalez could continue that trend. This is what Kiper wrote when explaining his reasoning:

If the Patriots don’t trade down to acquire more capital, I see corner or wideout as the position to target here. On offense, new coordinator Bill O’Brien has to get quarterback Mac Jones turned around after a disastrous 2022. The additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki in free agency will help, but there’s room for another really good outside wideout. Cornerback, though, is a position of strength in this class and Gonzalez has a chance to go in the top 10. The 6-1 defender picked off four passes for the Ducks last season.

The Patriots have several holes they need to fill on the roster.

Corner may not be the position fans believe the team needs the most. Nevertheless, it is a need, and Gonzalez may be too good to pass up if he is still there at pick No. 14.

More NFL Draft!

Patriots to host sack-machine DE on Friday for pre-draft visit Patriots pull off blockbuster trade in this full first-round mock draft Is the receiver class overhyped in the 2023 NFL draft?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire