These Patriots players won't play in preseason game vs. Washington

Patriots inactives for preseason opener vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will play the Washington Football Team in their first 2021 preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on quarterbacks Mac Jones and Cam Newton.

The QB competition has been the focus of training camp, and the next stage comes against live competition featuring one of the NFL's top pass rushes in Washington.

Not every quarterback on the roster will take snaps in the preseason opener. Jarrett Stidham is on the PUP list and unavailable to play. Another notable absence is wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who the Patriots signed as a free agent in March.

Here's the full list of inactives for the Patriots: