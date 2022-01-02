Patriots players tweet great reactions to Adrian Phillips' extension

Judon, Pats players tweet great reactions to Phillips extension news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Adrian Phillips is staying in New England, and his Patriots teammates seem very excited about that.

Phillips and the Patriots reportedly agreed to a three-year, $12.75 million contract extension Saturday that will keep the veteran safety in Foxboro through 2024.

The deal looks like a win-win: Phillips, whose contract was set to expire this offseason, gets a raise and some financial security, while New England locks up one of its most versatile defenders.

Several Patriots players are pleased to hear that Phillips is sticking around, too. Star pass rusher Matt Judon sent a great tweet Saturday reacting to the news of his teammate's extension, while linebacker Kyle Van Noy chimed in as well.

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ @Phillips_17 congrats AP! Well deserved. — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 1, 2022

Fellow safety Devin McCourty and running back Brandon Bolden also tweeted their congratulations to Phillips, while offensive lineman Trent Brown retweeted a message from Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, who played with Phillips in college at Texas.

My mfâ€™n dawg! Congrats P!! I know we working even harder this off-season bro! Proud of you bro! @Phillips_17 https://t.co/ibHwoxGiti — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 1, 2022

Phillips has been excellent on the field for New England since coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, but he's also a favorite in the Patriots' locker room. So, the team appeared to make the right move by ensuring Phillips remains a Patriot for the next three years.