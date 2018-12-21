Patriots players were 'shocked' by Josh Gordon's suspension

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was suspended by the NFL again Thursday. Gordon violated the terms of hie reinstatement, and will be suspended indefinitely by the league.

For Gordon’s Patriots teammates, that news came as a shock. Players on the team had no idea a suspension was coming for Gordon, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. They found out during a team meeting Thursday morning.

After speaking with Patriots players in the locker room, a @SportsCenter report on Josh Gordon news. pic.twitter.com/Zub1Uiys8X — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 20, 2018





The “buzz” about Gordon started swirling after the 27-year-old did not attend a voluntary early morning get together. Fifteen minutes later, Bill Belichick spoke to the team and told them about Gordon’s suspension.

Reiss noted that there was a “business as usual” feel in the Patriots’ locker room following the news. Players not only took it in stride, but made it clear they had love for Gordon. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy told Reiss he’s hoping to send some championship apparel to Gordon in a few months.

Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Gordon has already been suspended multiple times during his career after struggling with substance abuse. He missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to substance-abuse violations. Gordon was reinstated in 2017. He played the final five games of the season with the Cleveland Browns.

After playing in one game with the Browns in 2018, Gordon was sent to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. In 11 games in New England, Gordon caught 40 balls for 720 yards and three scores before the suspension.

