Patriots players rooting for Josh Gordon: 'I just want to see him be healthy'

Josh Gordon was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the New England Patriots early last season and quickly blossomed into a productive receiver for the team. Gordon, who had played in just 10 games over the previous four years due to multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy, ended up logging action in 10 contests for the Patriots and caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three scores.

However, towards the end of the season, it was confirmed that Gordon had once again been suspended indefinitely for substance-abuse related issues. He is still suspended by the NFL and just recently applied for reinstatement. And while some of his teammates would like to see him get a chance to play again, they are more focused on Gordon being healthy overall.

"It definitely would mean a lot to him, because I know it means a lot to him to just play football," receiver Phillip Dorsett said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I was definitely close to him. I just hope he gets himself right. That's my main concern -- just him as a human being. I don't really care about the football thing. I just want to see him be healthy in his mind, his body and spirit."

In recent years, Gordon has been more open about dealing with these substance abuse issues and problems with his mental health. In fact, before Browns training camp last year, Gordon stepped away from the team to deal with mental health and anxiety issues, so it's clear that this has become an important focus in his life.

And at this point, as Jason McCourty pointed out, all the Patriots players can do for Gordon is support and encourage him as he looks to progress in addressing these problems.

"I think at this point, everybody here, you're just encouraging and you just hope everything is working right with him -- not only with reinstatement but just in life, that he's doing well, progressing the way he needs to progress," said McCourty, per Reiss. "If the next step in that progression is coming back to the team, obviously everyone here would be thrilled to have him. He's an awesome person, dealing with things just like the rest of us."

Though Gordon's teammates are still supporting him, the organization is reportedly preparing to play without him this season. They could definitely use him, as he would give the squad a true No. 1 receiver. But as both Dorsett and McCourty pointed out, it's more important for Gordon to get his life in order off the field than it is for him to be on the field at this point in time. And the reinstatement process has proven to be a long one in seasons past, so there's no guarantee Gordon would be reinstated at any point during the 2019 season.

