Patriots players reveal favorite Tom Brady memories

The New England Patriots are inducting legendary quarterback Tom Brady into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday night. In celebration of the event, current Patriots players were asked to share their favorite “Tom Brady moment.”

For offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, the legendary 2007 season came to mind considering it was the first and only time in NFL history a team managed to go 16-0 in the regular season. It was also the year that Brady and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss broke multiple records.

“The first season he had with Randy Moss. 50-touchdown season,” Lowe said.

For long-snapper Joe Cardona, one of his best memories was being gifted a jacket from Brady. Cardona and Brady were teammates from 2015-2020. He is one of the last remaining veterans on the roster to have played with Brady in New England.

“He gifted me a very nice jacket. I said, ‘I will not take this. I refuse to take it.’ He insisted. That’s not my favorite (memory) because we won a couple of Super Bowls together. But, I’ll take the jacket. I still wear it.”

It’s fascinating to hear the different memories members of the Patriots have of Brady. It’s hard not to get sentimental for a player that will forever be a part of New England sports history.

On Wednesday, fans and those connected to the organization over the years will have a chance to honor Brady by seeing him permanently enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

