Patriots players reportedly ‘not happy’ with Mac Jones trade talk

Trade rumors have been swirling around New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, and some Patriots players are not happy those rumors are continuing to rise.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, via Darren Hartwell, reported that players were not happy about a Jones trade being discussed in the public eye.

The quarterback had an up-and-down season in 2022, recording 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Things were rocky last season, and more information has come out in recent weeks.

From Jones reportedly seeking outside help behind coach Bill Belichick’s back to trade rumors, the speculation surrounding the third-year quarterback has been a hot topic in the media.

“Folks in the building understand he was in an adverse situation, and that is putting it gently,” said Perry. “It’s really difficult to hold it against him that he tried to fix it on his own. This is how people view this: Mac Jones felt as though he had exhausted all options available to him in the building, so he went out and pursued improvement elsewhere. And he might be punished because of that? He might be traded because of that? That’s him writing his own ticket out of town? There’s an absurdity to all of this that is not lost on Patriots employees.”

It would be hard to disagree with the players, as the Patriots look to turn the page to the 2023 season. It is a crucial season for many, and any reminders about last year would probably be better left alone.

With one of the hardest schedules in the NFL, New England will certainly have their work cut out for them next season. Nevertheless, this could be the year that Jones shows he could be a key piece for the Patriots’ future.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire