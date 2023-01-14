Here are all of the Patriots players that received 2022 All-Pro votes

There is more than one New England Patriots player capable of making the argument that they were snubbed in the All-Pro voting, and considering only one player on the roster actually received the honor, it would be hard to argue with them.

No, the Patriots weren’t the class of the AFC this season. They weren’t even the class of the AFC East.

But they did have multiple players worthy of being recognized as an All-Pro player. Yet, the only one to receive the honor was rookie defensive back Marcus Jones.

Make no mistake, the Patriots should be celebrating Jones making the immediate impact that he did for the team and earning this prestigious honor right out of the gates. But there’s also room in between all of the streamers and confetti to acknowledge everyone else as well.

Here are all of the Patriots players that received All-Pro votes in 2022. Keep in mind, the first place votes in parenthesis are worth three points, while the second place votes are worth one each in the tallying process.

Marcus Jones

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Punt returner votes: 143 (47)

Kick returner votes: 1

Michael Onwenu

AP Photo/Paul Connors

Right guard votes: 15

Matthew Judon

Nick Grace/Getty Images

Edge rusher votes: 15

Devin McCourty

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Safety votes: 1

Matthew Slater

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams votes: 4

Brenden Schooler

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams votes: 1

Kyle Dugger

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Safety votes: 6

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire