Patriots players react on Twitter to Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski connecting on Super Bowl TD
Tom Brady has finally done it.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had never scored a first quarter touchdown in a Super Bowl until Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.
Brady found Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski on a 8-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Brady & Gronk connect for their 13th postseason touchdown, the most ever by a QB-receiver duo 🙌 #GoBucs #SuperBowl
📺: #SBLV on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/uemhrCvAkX
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
Brady and Gronkowski played in four Super Bowls together -- Gronk missed Super Bowl LI due to injury -- in nine seasons as teammates on the New England Patriots from 2010 through 2018. Brady's Patriots teams never scored a first quarter touchdown in nine trips to the Super Bowl.
Several of Brady's and Gronkowski's former Patriots teammates had an excited reaction on Twitter to the touchdown. Here's a roundup of those tweets:
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 8, 2021
Gronk!!
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021
😁😁😁✊🏾
— Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) February 8, 2021
Of course! Lol. #GRONK
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 8, 2021
Another Boston sports legend, former Red Sox star David Ortiz, also was fired up over Gronkowski's touchdown.
GRONK. SPIKE!
— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 8, 2021
UPDATE (Sunday, Feb. 7 at 7:55 p.m. ET): Gronkowski caught another TD from Brady in the second quarter, and Patriots players again went to Twitter to react.
Beast mode.
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2021
🐐x🐐!
— Damien Harris (@DHx34) February 8, 2021
ROBBIE G!!!!!
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 8, 2021
Gronk 2x
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021
A win for Brady would give him seven Super Bowl titles in 10 appearances -- more than any player or team in NFL history.