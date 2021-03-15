Patriots players react to their team's major NFL free agency spending spree

Trent Brown has perfect reaction to Patriots' free agency spending spree originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been the biggest spenders of NFL free agency so far, and judging by the reaction from some of the team's players, the moves have been met with approval.

A couple players tweeted about the reported moves Monday -- which include a four-year deal for tight end Jonnu Smith, a four-year contract for defensive back Jalen Mills, a four-year pact for outside linebacker Matthew Judon and a two-year deal for nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

Newly acquired Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown summed up the feelings of many observers when he tweeted the following take Monday afternoon:

Look like we out for blood 🤧 — Trent Brown (@Trent) March 15, 2021

Here are some other free agent reactions from Patriots players on Twitter:

Oh baby!!! 👀 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 15, 2021

👀 — Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) March 15, 2021

👀💪🏾 — Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) March 15, 2021

The Patriots had several roster needs to address in free agency, and a few of them already have been upgraded with these reported additions.

New England had more salary cap space than almost every team entering the beginning of the league's legal tampering period Monday, and they're making good use of it so far.