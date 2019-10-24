Patriots players react to Browns WR Jarvis Landry's 'guaranteed' win

Regardless of whether the intention was there, Jarvis Landry made a terrible mistake on Thursday when asked about his upcoming matchup vs. the New England Patriots.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was questioned about how he believes his team will fare coming out of its bye week, and his response was one that may have quickly made its way onto the Patriots' bulletin board.

"We're going to win. It's just that simple. We're going to win," Landry answered.

Landry attempted to clarify his comments, saying he meant the Browns were going (there) to win, but you can be the judge. . . (6:17 mark below):

WR Jarvis Landry at the podium. https://t.co/uCcJs3naO3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 24, 2019

It didn't take long for the Patriots to catch wind of Landry's comments. According to NBC Sports Boston's own Tom E. Curran, one Pats player said head coach Bill Belichick informed his team of the remarks.

I asked a Patriots player if he's seen Landry's comments. His reply, "No, but Bill mentioned it to us." https://t.co/J8SUyVvpET — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 24, 2019

When linebacker Kyle Van Noy was told about Landry "guaranteeing" a win, he smiled and answered, "Oh, he did? Nice." However, he downplayed the notion the Patriots would use the comments as bulletin-board material.

Other Patriots, such as linebacker Elandon Roberts, smiled when asked about Landry and stressed they're focused on preparing for Sunday.

But given how New England responded to Jets quarterback Sam Darnold's comments about finding the "weakness" in its defense, it's foolish for anyone to give such a dominant unit even more material to work with.

One day, maybe, opposing players will finally come to their senses.

