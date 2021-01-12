Patriots players react to Alabama's rout of Ohio State in CFP title game

Pats players all had a similar take watching Alabama rout Ohio State originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If there's a silver lining to the New England Patriots missing the playoffs, it's that they got to kick back and watch Monday's 2021 College Football Championship Game between Alabama and Ohio State.

The game wasn't particularly close thanks in large part to Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who amassed 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Alabama's 52-24 blowout win.

Smith's performance left viewers in awe, and several Patriots players were among those viewers. Here's center David Andrews and running back James White weighing in on the recent Heisman Trophy winner:

DeVonta Smith is the TRUTH! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 12, 2021

A pair of other Patriots praised Smith in an indirect fashion -- by calling out the Buckeyes' defense for not respecting the elite wideout's threat. Here's New England safety Adrian Phillips pulling his proverbial hair out watching Smith exploit Ohio State's single-coverage base defense:

Yea they still in base😂 https://t.co/uZevTvbys3 — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 12, 2021

Is it arrogance?? Pride?? The heisman trophy winner hasn’t seen a double all night lol I don’t get it — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 12, 2021

Ok they made an adjustment to go to nickel lol — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 12, 2021

Patriots offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor was similarly perplexed by Ohio State's strategy.

How is the Heisman Trophy winner open every play!? Lol if Ohio state wants to stay in this game they better start tipple teaming him — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) January 12, 2021

Who on the Ohio State coaching staff thought it would be a good idea to have a LB cover DeVonta Smith ? Lmao cmon man — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) January 12, 2021

Can’t put a LB on the best player in the country lol call a timeout or something — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) January 12, 2021

Three Pats players were perfectly fine with the Buckeyes letting Smith run wild, though. That'd be Alabama alumni Dont'a Hightower, Damien Harris and Anfernee Jennings, who all celebrated their alma mater's victory on social media.

I know alot of teams deserve a championship,but those dudes earned it! Much respect fellas hell of a story you left in that book!! #rmft #RollTideRoll #hardwordpaysoff #relentless — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) January 12, 2021

I would STILL do anything for this man. Congratulations to the best ever❤️ https://t.co/YMhbIwnU3b — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 12, 2021

Judging by Jennings' Instagram story, it appears the young linebacker may have even celebrated in person at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Will one of these Alabama players be headed to Foxboro in 2021? We'll find out this spring at the 2021 NFL Draft.