Patriots players react to Alabama's rout of Ohio State in CFP title game

Darren Hartwell
If there's a silver lining to the New England Patriots missing the playoffs, it's that they got to kick back and watch Monday's 2021 College Football Championship Game between Alabama and Ohio State.

The game wasn't particularly close thanks in large part to Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who amassed 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Alabama's 52-24 blowout win.

Smith's performance left viewers in awe, and several Patriots players were among those viewers. Here's center David Andrews and running back James White weighing in on the recent Heisman Trophy winner:

A pair of other Patriots praised Smith in an indirect fashion -- by calling out the Buckeyes' defense for not respecting the elite wideout's threat. Here's New England safety Adrian Phillips pulling his proverbial hair out watching Smith exploit Ohio State's single-coverage base defense:

Patriots offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor was similarly perplexed by Ohio State's strategy.

Three Pats players were perfectly fine with the Buckeyes letting Smith run wild, though. That'd be Alabama alumni Dont'a Hightower, Damien Harris and Anfernee Jennings, who all celebrated their alma mater's victory on social media.

Judging by Jennings' Instagram story, it appears the young linebacker may have even celebrated in person at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Instagram/@_threee3

Will one of these Alabama players be headed to Foxboro in 2021? We'll find out this spring at the 2021 NFL Draft.

