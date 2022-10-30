Patriots players notice change in Mac Jones after QB was named starter

Pats players notice change in Mac Jones since QB was named starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Turns out a little job security can be good for your mental well-being.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday that quarterback Mac Jones will be "fully available" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, confirming a Wednesday report that Jones is in line to start.

Jones started against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 but was pulled after just three offensive series in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe, making the team's QB situation murky entering Week 8. Belichick finally backed Jones as his starter for this week, however, and Jones' teammates have noticed a change the 23-year-old's demeanor.

"He's more at ease (since Belichick named him this week's starter)," one anonymous Patriots player told ESPN's Mike Reiss of Jones.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who seemed upset with Jones' benching last week, observed that Jones has dialed it up at practice this week.

"He's normally pretty locked in, but this week, he definitely kicked it up a little bit," Meyers told reporters Friday. "I'm excited for him to go out there and just show everybody what he can do."

Any player would be in a better state of mind knowing their job is fully secure for the upcoming game, which is why it was so puzzling to see the Patriots start Jones on Monday only to remove him amid boos from the home crowd after he threw an interception early in the second quarter.

While Belichick refused to commit to Jones as the team's starter past this week, at least he's not compounding last week's issue. Jones should have a full opportunity to prove why he deserves to be QB1 in New York on Sunday afternoon.