Patriots players had telling reactions to idea of playing vs. Broncos

Pats players balked at thought of having to play Monday vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our Tom E. Curran reported earlier this week that the New England Patriots were irritated with the NFL's approach to COVID-19 and player safety.

That irritation came to a head Sunday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Sunday that the Patriots' facility had been shut down after a new positive COVID-19 test, the team's fourth in an eight-day span.

Schefter also reported the NFL was aiming to play Patriots-Broncos on Monday despite that positive test. A quick scroll through Twitter reveals that several Patriots players didn't think playing Monday was a very good idea.

Caught Up in the Rapture. — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) October 11, 2020

The Patriots only practiced once this week -- a walkthrough on Saturday -- after the league shut down its facility from Wednesday through Friday due to Bill Murray and Stephon Gilmore's positive COVID-19 tests.

One anonymous Patriots player mentioned that lack of preparation to NFL Network's Mike Giardi on Sunday.

Texted a #Patriots player about report that the game is - as of now - still on. Response: "They know we've had a walkthrough and that's it, right?" Another player: "This is the polar opposite of ideal." @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 11, 2020

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty recently questioned whether the NFL truly cares about player safety, and it appears a few of his teammates share that skepticism.

The NFL eventually postponed Monday's Patriots-Broncos game, reportedly pushing it to next Sunday. But even if the league hadn't moved the game, it sounds like a few players were prepared to make a bold decision.