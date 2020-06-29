Patriots players are fired up about Cam Newton's reported signing
News travels fast in NFL circles.
The New England Patriots stunned the league Sunday night by reportedly signing free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year contract worth up to $7.5 million.
The Patriots were expected to enter 2020 with second-year QB Jarrett Stidham and journeyman backup Brian Hoyer as their QB duo, but now they have a three-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP in Newton.
And apparently his soon-to-be teammates are very excited about that.
Here's Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safeties Devin and Jason McCourty, running back James White and several other New England players reacting to the news on Twitter:
👀
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 29, 2020
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 29, 2020
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) June 29, 2020
🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) June 29, 2020
— Ja'Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) June 28, 2020
😂😂😂😂
— Ja'Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) June 29, 2020
Cam👀👀👀
— Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) June 29, 2020
LFG‼️
— Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) June 29, 2020
woooooooowwww
— Quincy Adeboyejo (@QuincyA18) June 28, 2020
Patriots running back Brandon Bolden and cornerback J.C. Jackson also weighed in on Instagram, where Newton himself commented "-1ØVĒ🤟🏾" on the NFL's post announcing the news.
BREAKING: Patriots signing QB Cam Newton to one-year deal. (via @Rapsheet) - 📷: Brian Blanco/AP
A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Jun 28, 2020 at 5:04pm PDT
Newton turned 31 in May and played just two games for the Carolina Panthers last year due to a foot injury, but he gives New England a legitimate replacement for Tom Brady. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III was one of many players impressed by the Patriots' move, writing "They playing chess not checkers" in the comment section.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been working out with Newton this offseason, expressed his support for the QB, as well.
#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. who has been working out with Cam Newton lately just texted me that he just talked to Cam and that he "just told him congrats, he's been working hard & God has his back." OBJ added, "praying that all his hard work pays off."
— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 29, 2020
So, Brady is out and Newton is in for the Patriots. Who saw that coming at this point last year?
So, Brady is out and Newton is in for the Patriots. Who saw that coming at this point last year?