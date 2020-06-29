Patriots players are fired up about Cam Newton's reported signing

News travels fast in NFL circles.

The New England Patriots stunned the league Sunday night by reportedly signing free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year contract worth up to $7.5 million.

The Patriots were expected to enter 2020 with second-year QB Jarrett Stidham and journeyman backup Brian Hoyer as their QB duo, but now they have a three-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP in Newton.

And apparently his soon-to-be teammates are very excited about that.

Here's Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safeties Devin and Jason McCourty, running back James White and several other New England players reacting to the news on Twitter:

👀 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 29, 2020

LFG‼️ — Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) June 29, 2020

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden and cornerback J.C. Jackson also weighed in on Instagram, where Newton himself commented "-1ØVĒ🤟🏾" on the NFL's post announcing the news.

Newton turned 31 in May and played just two games for the Carolina Panthers last year due to a foot injury, but he gives New England a legitimate replacement for Tom Brady. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III was one of many players impressed by the Patriots' move, writing "They playing chess not checkers" in the comment section.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been working out with Newton this offseason, expressed his support for the QB, as well.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. who has been working out with Cam Newton lately just texted me that he just talked to Cam and that he "just told him congrats, he's been working hard & God has his back." OBJ added, "praying that all his hard work pays off." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 29, 2020

So, Brady is out and Newton is in for the Patriots. Who saw that coming at this point last year?

