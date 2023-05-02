Here’s when new Patriots players are expected to address the media

The New England Patriots are set to introduce their new skilled position stars for the first time this week.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is slated to speak to the media for the first time since joining the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, while tight end Mike Gesicki will speak on Thursday.

The hope for Smith-Schuster is that he can fill the slot role left by Jakobi Meyers, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Meanwhile, Gesicki will fill the spot left behind by Jonnu Smith in hopes of upgrading the tight end position along with Hunter Henry.

Update on the #Patriots media schedule front: we will talk to new Pats WR JuJu Smith-Schuster for the first time tomorrow at around 1 pm ET. New Pats tight end Mike Gesicki is schedule to speak on Thursday. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 1, 2023

There are some serious questions surrounding the Patriots offense ahead of the 2023 season.

Bill O’Brien will be returning as offensive coordinator with Adrian Klemm overseeing the offensive line. So there will be new offensive coaches spearheading the unit. The team still lacks a legitimate No. 1 option at receiver, and there are also question marks at the tackle position.

But both Smith-Schuster and Gesicki are expected to play major roles for the Patriots. For better or worse, these are two of the new faces of the organization.

