Patriots players should relate to Bucs lineman's Tom Brady observation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting the greatest quarterback of all time -- and the media circus that comes with him.

Tom Brady's offseason move from the New England Patriots to the Bucs has heightened the seemingly constant attention he attracts.

Brady's new teammates also are feeling that attention, as Tampa Bay went from mediocre obscurity to an exciting franchise with lofty expectations.

Just ask Bucs offensive guard Ali Marpet, who's been with the Bucs since 2015 and has never seen this much hullabaloo.

"There's certainly more media coverage than there ever has been since I've been on the team," Marpet told reporters Wednesday, via PewterReport.com. "There's certainly a lot of media coverage so there's expectations, those you see on NFL Network or whatever and then there's also our own internal expectations and those, for me, have always been the same.

"It's always, are we going to the Super Bowl? That's been the same conversation I've had with guys since being here."

Marpet's observation should sound familiar to Brady's ex-Patriots teammates: If No. 12 is on your team, expect to be in the news every day, and expect talking heads to debate your Super Bowl chances on a daily basis.

The Bucs aren't exactly shying away from the hype, though. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett said he believes Brady makes Tampa Bay an "automatic" Super Bowl contender, while Marpet also is excited to block for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

The team's starting left guard doesn't plan on changing his approach with Brady under center, however.

"I'm fired up to be able to play with someone who's had so much success in the NFL," Marpet said. "But I think with how I approach each game and blocking for him, it's not like whether you're blocking for Jameis [Winston] or blocking for Brady it makes that much of a difference.

"For me, I'm always doing the best job that I can, and that's what I'll continue to do whether it's Jameis or Brady or [Ryan Griffin] or Blaine [Gabbert]."

Bill Belichick's Patriots expertly managed expectations under Brady by downplaying hype and emphasizing the "Do Your Job" mantra.

Can the Bucs do the same in 2020, or will the hype machine work against them as some predict?

