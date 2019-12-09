Will Patriots play Chiefs again in NFL playoffs? It's quite possible

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots had their 21-game win streak at Gillette Stadium snapped with a 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they might not have to wait long to exact revenge for this Week 14 defeat.

If the season ended today, the Patriots likely would play the Chiefs at home in the AFC Divisional Round. The Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff race, and likely will remain in that position barring a surprising loss over their final three games. The Chiefs are the No. 3 seed entering Week 15, and if they stayed in that spot and won their Wild Card playoff game, they would return to Foxboro in the next round. This is the most likely scenario at the moment.

"There is a chance of that, too, and we understand that," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of a potential rematch in January. "We know the season's not over, we still have the remainder of the season to go here that we've got to take care of. I mean, Denver is playing good football right now. The (Drew) Lock kid is playing well at the quarterback spot. So these are short lived and we understand there is plenty of season left, so we got to really bear down the stretch here."

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was a little more convinced these two teams would see each other again next month.

"I absolutely think we'll see them again," Hunt said after his team clinched the AFC West division title. "The Patriots are an incredible franchise. They have a great team. The quarterback is still capable of playing at a high level. They have the greatest head coach in the modern era and the greatest quarterback in the modern era. So, I think there is a good chance we'll see them again. Could be back here. Could be at Arrowhead (Stadium). And we'll give them the respect that they deserve."

It's also possible the Patriots could play the Chiefs on Wild Card Weekend. If the Buffalo Bills win the AFC East and the Patriots finish as the first wild card team, New England could travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the wild card round if the Chiefs are the No. 4 seed. There are other scenarios in which these teams play in the AFC playoffs, too.

So, regardless of the round, there's a pretty good chance the Patriots and Chiefs square off once more in the 2019 season. It would be their sixth meeting since 2016, and the Patriots are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in playoff matchups over that span.

